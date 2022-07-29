Camden National Bank Buys 261 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

