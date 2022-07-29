Camden National Bank Buys 20,355 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2,140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $331.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $366.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

