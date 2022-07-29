Camden National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

