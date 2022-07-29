Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

