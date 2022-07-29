Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $284.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

