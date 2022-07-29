Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

NXPI stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

