Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $105.43 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.