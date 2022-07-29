Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

