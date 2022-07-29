Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

