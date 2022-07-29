Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEED stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.