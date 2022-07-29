Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

