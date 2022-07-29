Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.30 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

