California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

California BanCorp Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CALB traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on California BanCorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

