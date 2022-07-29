Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

