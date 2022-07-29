Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 933.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

AFL stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

