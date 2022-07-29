Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 21,824 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 824.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWK opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

