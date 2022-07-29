Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 227,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,223 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,142,000 after buying an additional 705,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,614,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,476,000 after buying an additional 1,244,852 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.