Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

TSLA stock opened at $840.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $871.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

