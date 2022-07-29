Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

