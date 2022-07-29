Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.69 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

