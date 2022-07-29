Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,882 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $61,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

