Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 137,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 89,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$93.51 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
