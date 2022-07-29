Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

