Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Bumble Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 308,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

