Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.