Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
