Brokers Set Expectations for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALGT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.52. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $108.99 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

