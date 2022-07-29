Brokers Issue Forecasts for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRG. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Stock Up 2.2 %

PRG opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PROG by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

