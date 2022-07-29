Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $433.71

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Generac by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Generac by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.