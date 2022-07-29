Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the June 30th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

