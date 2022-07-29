British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,953.33 ($47.63).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,372.50 ($40.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The stock has a market cap of £76.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,139.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,327.42.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

