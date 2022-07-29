Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $330.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.29.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,938 shares of company stock worth $350,358,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

