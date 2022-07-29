Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $398,900.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $398,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00.

Braze stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

