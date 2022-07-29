Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.