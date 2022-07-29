Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 303.5% in July

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the June 30th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Borqs Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Borqs Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Further Reading

