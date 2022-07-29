BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.35 Million

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $99.92 or 0.00417146 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $98.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,798.01 or 1.00001533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00129603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.