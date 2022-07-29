Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of BOOT opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

