Bonfida (FIDA) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

