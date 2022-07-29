BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

BOKF stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

