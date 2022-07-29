BMO Capital Markets Lowers South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 220

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. South32 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.