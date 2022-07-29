BMO Capital Markets Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.58. The stock has a market cap of C$780.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.58.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.