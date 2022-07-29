Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

