BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.99. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,073. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.13 and its 200-day moving average is $695.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

