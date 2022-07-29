Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Up 14.3%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 58,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 506,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$22.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

