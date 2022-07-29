BitTorrent Trading Up 21.1% This Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $65,579.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

