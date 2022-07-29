Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $329.93 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.23 or 0.00138896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $582.05 million and approximately $329.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00266108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003432 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

