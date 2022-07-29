Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.16. 11,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Biogen by 48.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,301 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

