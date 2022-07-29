Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) PT Lowered to €28.00 at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.6992 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

