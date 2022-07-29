BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.