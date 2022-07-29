B&I Capital AG Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B&I Capital AG lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 2.7% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.54. 5,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,095. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.