BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.