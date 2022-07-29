BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BHP Group

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.